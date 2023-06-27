Fear of oppn meeting visible on PM’s face: RJD hits back at Modi

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on ‘opposition unity’ and ‘corruption’ saying that fear is visible on the PM’s face and the place (Madhya Pradesh) where he was addressing is known for 50 per cent corruption.

In a video statement, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said: “The place from where the Prime Minister gave guarantee is the place which is known of 50 per cent corruption. On the same issue, BJP lost Karnataka.”

He said that the language used by the Prime Minister is saddening for the respect and pride of the country.

“The Prime Minister has insulted the entire judicial architecture. We can see the fear on the face of the Prime Minister because of the opposition meeting in Patna. It is understandable,” he said.

“Fight the political battle politically. Why are you signaling the ED, CBI or IT to open the shut cases? And to arrest and suppress the opposition leaders as you cannot fight them politically. By doing all this, the Prime Minister looks weak,” the RJD leader said.

On Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he said: “After listening to the Prime Minister, it seems that he looks for the dog whistling occasion. He should have first read the 21st Law Commission report as his advisors are making him make errors which have been visible in the last few days.”

The RJD leader said that it is important to inform the Prime Minister that this is not dog whistling, that you can do Hindu and Muslim, but you need to understand the traditions and cultures of tribal communities and also marriage contract, and several traditions in Hindu religion, how he can end all this.

Earlier, the Congress had also hit back at the Prime Minister over his ‘opposition unity’ and ‘corruption’ remarks.