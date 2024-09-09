Fear of BJP vanished after LS polls: Rahul Gandhi in US

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an event of Indian diaspora in Dallas, United States, said the fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vanished after the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“The other thing that happened, which was quite beautiful and frankly surprising, was how quickly the fear of the BJP vanished. Within minutes of the election results, people in India were no longer scared of the BJP or the Prime Minister,” Gandhi remarked.

He attributed this shift to the collective will of the Indian people rather than his own efforts or that of the Congress party. “These are huge achievements of the people of India, who realized democracy, who decided not to accept attacks on our Constitution, religion, or states.”

Rahul Gandhi also took aim at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mother of the BJP, accusing it of attempting to impose a singular vision of India.

“The RSS believes that India is one idea. We believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas, much like the United States. We believe that everyone should have the space to dream, regardless of caste, language, religion, or tradition,” he stated.

He further accused the BJP of attacking India’s Constitution and religious traditions.

“Every single word I’ve mentioned is embedded in our Constitution. The foundation of modern India lies in this document, and during the election, people understood that the BJP’s actions were direct attacks on our traditions, languages, states, and histories,” Gandhi stressed.

Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to the United States, arrived in Dallas, Texas on Sunday. Upon his arrival in Texas, he was greeted by Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda and other enthusiastic supporters.