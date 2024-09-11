Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘anti-reservation, anti-national’ statements in US

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and his party of consistently aligning with forces that threaten national unity.

Shah’s remarks come in response to statements made by Gandhi during his ongoing visit to the United States, where the Congress leader hinted at the possibility of abolishing reservations in the future.

Shah also criticised Gandhi for allegedly siding with those promoting anti-national agendas. He pointed to the Congress’ history of supporting the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and its opposition to the reservation system in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming these actions have repeatedly endangered national security.

“Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party,” Shah stated.

He added that by speaking about abolishing reservations, Gandhi has once again revealed his party’s “anti-reservation face,” reaffirming the Congress’s long-standing stance against affirmative action.

“By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress’s anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words,” he said.

The Home Minister emphasised that the BJP would ensure that the reservation system remains intact, asserting, “As long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation’s security.”

During an interaction at Georgetown University, Gandhi had remarked, “We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place.”