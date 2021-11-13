FDI in India growing rapidly: Piyush Goyal

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India has been growing rapidly over the last few years since the country has become an attractive and preferred destination, Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said today.

Addressing the 4th edition of the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum organised by CII-KITA, he invited South Korean entrepreneurs to invest in new sectors like Defence and Retail. “We need to complement our complementary strengths in Automobiles, Textiles, Food processing, Leather Products, Metals, Mining, Chemicals and also through some of our traditional sectors like Steel and look at new emerging opportunities in Defence, e-Commerce and Retail.”

Goyal said during the Covid19 pandemic, India has demonstrated its resilience, its capacity to serve the world and its capabilities in terms of being a trusted partner for businesses around the world. “We are widely recognised today as the pharmacy of the world providing medicines and vaccines across continents,” he added.

The minister said India planned to manufacture 5 billion vaccines next year and ensure the safety and security of people across the world post-vaccination.

He noted that the Indian economy was bouncing back and would possibly see one of the fastest growth rates across the world. “Our Exports are at an all-time high,… Both on the Manufacturing side and on Services our PMI is at all-time highs. We are leveraging our strengths to realise the goal of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, a self-confident and self-reliant India…”