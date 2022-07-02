Father-son duo make video of married woman, blackmail her for money

Karnataka police have lodged a case against father and son for blackmailing a married woman with her private video in Mysuru, police said on Saturday.

After the woman approached Hebbal police in Mysuru city, the police began looking for the accused father and son.

Govindaraju, a resident of Hebbal Layout, and his son Pramod have been named as suspects in this case. The victim, according to the authorities, resided not far from the accused’s home.

After the victim’s husband left for work, they recorded her having a bath on their mobile device. For two years, the accused had been using blackmail to extract money from the victim. According to authorities, they also harassed her sexually.

They threatened to email the victim’s spouse a copy of the video that would go viral on social media.

The victim decided to file a complaint against the father and son after becoming tired of their threats and extortion.

The police have taken up further investigation in the case.

(with inputs from IANS)