Additional Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Health department Mohammad Suleman said on Sunday that it was only after the death audit of Covid-19 patients was started after April that the reasons for increase in deaths became clear.

Suleman said that the death audit process has helped in reducing the death rate to 2.3 per cent. Senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh health department have said that before April they did not know what to do to stop the deaths due to Covid-19 in the state and due to that the death rate in MP was 10 per cent.

He said that the audit process showed that positive patients were getting late in reaching the hospitals for treatment.

The officer said that the health department was now stringently following the system of ‘identify, isolate, test and treat’. He pointed out that the strategy had resulted in reduction of almost eight percent in the death rate due to Covid-19 in the state.