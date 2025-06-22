Fast-track portal transforming Punjab’s industrial landscape: Minister Sond

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond has said that the government’s fast-track portal is fast transforming the state’s industrial landscape.

Sond, who was speaking after inaugurating India’s biggest manufacturer of orthopaedic aids – Ortech Textiles – in Mohali on Saturday evening, said: “In the past over 8 months, we have introduced massive reforms in the industry sector, which have been historic.”

Advertisement

“We have established the Invest Punjab fast-track portal which ensures that every approval is granted within 45 days. It is transforming Punjab’s industrial landscape. We are getting many queries about the portal from many states,” he said.

Advertisement

According to the minister, a staggering 55000 MSMEs have registered on the Invest Punjab Portal and many start-ups have upgraded themselves and registered under MSMEs.

Dr P J Singh, Managing Director (MD), Tynor Orthotics, informed media persons that the launch of Ortech Textiles marks a significant step towards complete self-reliance as this unit will eliminate dependency on imported raw materials, particularly from China.