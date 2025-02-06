Fast track 36 cases pending against MPs, MLAs: Raj HC to quick disposal

The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state government to ensure fast trials in cases registered against members of parliament (MPs) and members of assembly (MLAs).

A special bench comprising Chief justice MM Srivastava and Justice Indrajit Singh issued directives on Thursday to the government and the Registrar General of the court while taking cognizance on a public litigation petition (PIL).

Earlier, the government, through Advocate General Rajendra Prasad, submitted details of the cases registered against MPs and MLAs. The bench was informed that as many as 36 cases are pending against MPs and MLAs.

Both the advocate general and the high court registrar general were directed by the bench to work to ensure fast trial and quick disposal of the cases.

Besides, Advocate General Prasad, AAGs Basant Singh’s Chhaba and Surendra Singh Naruka and high officials were present.