Farooq says administration not solving unemployment problem

National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the youth bulge of Jammu and Kashmir is staring at shrinking employability, brewing insecurity, and lost opportunities.

This he said while addressing a public meeting in Srinagar.

Interacting with the people on the occasion, Dr. Farooq said, “I think the only real asset the country has is its human resource, particularly its educated and skilled youth. If we are to survive, the government needs to allocate its resources for job creation. Unfortunately, the incumbent administration is sitting in its hands and doing nothing to address the scathing and widespread unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The people of J&K have suffered from a far deeper setback from the pandemic than the people of other regions, states, and UTs; primarily because of the absence of any popular and representative government and secondarily because of the political and economic instability induced by the ill-conceived decisions of New Delhi from time to time,” he said.

On the Ukraine-Russia standoff, Dr. Farooq said that both the countries should return to the path of negotiations adding that the government must ensure that every Indian citizen in Ukraine is brought back safely to the country.