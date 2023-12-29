Farooq demands time-bound judicial probe into killing of 3 civilians

Srinagar MP and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, on Friday, visited the injured civilians in the Rajouri hospital and demanded an impartial time-bound judicial probe into the alleged torture by Army personnel that resulted in the death of three persons and injured eight others.

The civilians were picked up by the Army personnel after an ambush by terrorists in which four soldiers lost their lives.

Abdullah, who is on a two-day visit to the Pir Panjal region, visited the injured civilians in the aftermath of the Bafliaz attack.

Advertisement

Accompanied by senior party leaders and a number of party’s local unit functionaries, the NC leader prayed for a swift and complete recovery of all those who have sustained grave injuries in the tragic incident.

During his visit to the hospital, Abdullah made an inquiry about the treatment being given to the injured and impressed upon the district administration to ensure best medical treatment to the injured.

Consoling the victim’s families, he strongly condemned the incident and said that there was no place for such incidents in any society. He also reiterated the party’s demand for an impartial and time bound judicial probe into the incident.

He made an appeal to the government and law enforcement agencies to take concrete and effective measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents of gross human rights violation. He further said that he will raise this issue in the Parliament and will try his level best to draw the attention of the government towards the incident.