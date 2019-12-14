The detention of Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was extended on Saturday under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by three months and he would continue to remain at his residence that has been declared a sub-jail, officials said here.

Abdullah, a five-time Parliamentarian, has been under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state.

PSA was first slapped against him on September 17, hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that the NC leader was detained illegally.

The National Conference chairman has been booked under the ‘public order’ provision of the PSA which allows that a person can be kept inside jail from three to six months without a trial, the officials said.

After Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated on August 5, three former chief ministers including Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdulla and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest.

Omar Abdullah was detained in Hari Niwas while Farooq Abdullah at his home on Gupta Road in Srinagar under PSA (Public Safety Act).

Besides, at least 50 politicians from Kashmir have been detained at Centaur Hotel situated along the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The Centre had earlier while justifying the imposition of restrictions on Kashmir post-August 5, told the Supreme Court that political leaders in Kashmir instigated an uprising propagating anti-India sentiments through several public speeches.