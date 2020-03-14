Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference(NC) president Farooq Abdullah after his release on Friday, met his son Omar Abdullah in the sub-jail in Srinagar on Saturday, where he has been kept under detention for over the last seven months.

83-year-old Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, who was under detention since August 5, 2019, after the BJP government abrogated Article 370, was released on Friday.

The NC chief had requested the Jammu and Kashmir authority for permission to see his son after his release for the first time in seven months and the same was granted, officials said, adding that the two were together for about an hour.

Abdullah drove from his residence to nearby Hari Nivas where his son Omar Abdullah, has been held first under preventive custody since February 5 under the PSA. The two met after seven months and warmly embraced each-other.

Farooq Abdullah was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act since September 15, which was extended for three more months on December 13, which has also been revoked now.

However, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti among other local politicians like Shah Faesal still remain under detention imposed by Public Safety Act. The move has been challenged by Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Pilot and Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the former chief minister met media persons at his residence in Gupkar Road in Srinagar and said that this freedom will be complete only when all leaders are released and expressed hope that the Government would initiate action to release others as well.

The BJP government has come under fire from opposition parties and US lawmakers as well, for the detention of senior political leaders, and hundreds of local citizens. The government, however, has maintained that these restrictions are intended to maintain order and prevent terror attacks.