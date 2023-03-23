Farooq Abdullah attends foundation-day rally of Panthers Party

MP and National Conference chief Dr. Farooq Abdullah and working president of Congress Raman Bhalla were among the Opposition leaders who participated in a largely-attended rally on the foundation day of the Panthers Party on Thursday at Udhampur in the Jammu division. They shared the stage with Panthers Party leader Harshdev Singh.

The Panthers Party described the rally as a show of strength in which the leaders targeted the BJP for “delaying” assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the bureaucratic rule in the Union Territory for the past five years failed to connect with the people who were suffering as there was no one to listen to their grievances.

The Panthers Party was founded on 23 March 1982 by Professor Bhim Singh who recently died after prolonged illness.

It is pertinent to mention here that Harshdev Singh has been attending the Opposition party meetings convened recently by Dr. Abdullah. Singh also accompanied Dr. Abdullah to Delhi where the Opposition leaders submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking early assembly elections in J&K where the delimitation of constituencies has already been done.

They also met opposition leaders of national parties and briefed them about the prevailing situation in J&K.