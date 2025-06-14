Farooq Abdullah asks Israel, Iran to avoid further escalation

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah Saturday called on both Israel and Iran to exercise restraint and avoid any further escalation following Israel’s attack on Iran early Friday.

Dr Abdullah emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving tensions between the two nations.

In a statement, Dr Abdullah said, “Both sides must refrain from taking any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards de-escalation and address the underlying issues.”

Advertisement

Expressing concern over the safety of Indian citizens, Dr Abdullah urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the safety of Indians, particularly Kashmiri students currently in Iran. “Every step must be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students studying in Iran. Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time,” he added.

Advertisement