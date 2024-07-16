Farmers to get electricity during day time by 2027: Rajasthan FM

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari, while replying to budget debate in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, said that farmers of the state will get electricity during day time by 2027 and the government will connect one thousand villages with ‘Damber Roads’.

The Minister said the roads will be constructed up to the Indo-Pak border posts in Barmer district at a cost of Rs 48 crore. In the first phase, roads will be built up to 9 posts this year. At the same time, 30 per cent more compensation will be given than the DLC rate for the land of farmers coming under the power transmission line.

Making a fresh list announcement in her reply, she said that the state government will give scooty to 500 polytechnic girl students every year.

The state government will run a special train for the people of Rajasthan to go to Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla. Rs 10,000 will be given for the health of women and children under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandan Yojana, she added.

“Till now, the Central government was giving Rs 5,000 in this scheme. It is believed that the state government will deposit this money in the accounts of women by adding Rs 5000 from its exchequer. Children suffering from rare diseases will get Rs 5000 per month under the Ayushman scheme. About 2000 new milk dairies will be opened in the state, and 1000 Saras Mitras will be deployed, and 1000 cooperative dairy committees will be opened,” she further said.

Other big announcements

-The number of mobile vans will be increased for breast cancer screening. These vans will be made available at every medical college.

-Special packages will be provided for the treatment of lungs and kidneys in RGHS.

-State Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management will be established in the state.

-Gau Kashth machine will be made available to 100 Gaushalas of the state at concessional rates.

-Rajasthan Revenue Board Modernization System will be implemented, 50 crore rupees will be spent on it in 5 years.

-Online platform will be provided for works like land knowledge, naming, converting non-landholding land to landholding.

-An Anti-narcotics task force will be formed to prevent drug abuse in the state. Congress had shown Mungerilal’s dreams

Regarding opposition members raising questions on the budget, she said: “If you had given this suggestion when your party was in power, Rajasthan would not have suffered.”

“The Congress government sold hollow dreams to the people of the state. That is why everyone is crying,” she said, adding that the state budget will be fully implemented.

In his speech, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully asked: “Why don’t you tell the House whether you want to continue OPS or not. When the MLAs raised questions on OPS, why didn’t you answer them? All India Services officers are in favour of OPS. Your Union Finance Minister is against OPS.”

Julie further asked the Finance Minister: “Please also tell us how much provision has been made in the budget for all the announcements you have made in the budget. Despite Covid, our fiscal deficit was less than yours. You were cursing us, our Chief Minister, but you had proposed a fiscal deficit of Rs 70,000 crore. Since Rajasthan was formed, your government has the highest fiscal deficit.”