After unanimously rejecting the Centre’s written offer of amendments in farm laws, the protesting farmers have announced that they will further intensify their protest according to a series of plans.

Farmers’ representatives said that their plan includes blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways on or before December 12 and all the roads leading to the National Capital and by December 14 there will be a full-scale protest across the country.

“We reject the government’s proposals,” said Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union announcing the plans of the farmer unions after a meeting this evening adding, “We will block Delhi-Jaipur highway by 12 December. We will sit on dharna at all the toll plazas of country on December 12. We have called for a nationwide protest on 14. We have asked the people to protest against every MP and MLA of the BJP”

This follows the Centre’s move to send a written proposal laying out a series of amendments. The written proposal was turned down by farmers who demand complete repealing of the farm laws.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Wednesday evening.

Opposition leaders on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind asking to repeal the contentious farm laws.

A delegation of senior opposition leaders led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met President Kovind. “We informed the President that it is absolutely critical that these anti-farmer laws are taken back,” said Gandhi.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “In this cold, the farmers are on the streets protesting peacefully, expressing their unhappiness. It is the duty of the government to resolve this issue. There was a request from all opposition parties for in-depth discussion of farm bills and that it should be sent to select committee, but unfortunately, no suggestion was accepted and bills were passed in hurry,” after meeting of opposition with President Kovind.

“We have given a memorandum to the President. We are asking to repeal agriculture laws and electricity amendment bill that were passed in an anti-democratic manner without proper discussions and consultations,” said Sitaram Yechury of the CPI-M.