With the agriculture bill deemed passed in the Parliament and President giving assent yesterday, the protests of farmers against the bills have triggered in Delhi on Monday.

The protesting farmers have set a tractor on fire near India Gate in Delhi in the morning during protests.

The police came in action and removed the tractor and the fire has been put out by the fire department.

As per the reports, around 15 to 20 persons had gathered at the central Delhi location between 7:15 AM and 7:30 AM and set the old tractor on fire.

The police told that the protesters had raised pro-Congress slogans and they are trying to identify those involved.

“We wanted to send a message that the protest should happen at Delhi as the issue is related to central govt and PM modi .The farmers have to occupy India Gate and Parliament to make their voice heard to arrogant Modi. Today’s protest was symbolic and we take responsibility,” said Brinder Dhillon President of Punjab Youth Congress in a tweet.

The incident was live-streamed by the Punjab Youth Congress on its official Facebook page.