Farmers should lead ‘One Village, One Medicinal Plant’ campaign: Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urged farmers to launch a ‘One Village, One Medicinal Plant’ campaign. At the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh’s first Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University here on Tuesday, she emphasized that with the establishment of this major Ayurveda hub in Purvanchal, the region is set to witness a significant boost in medicinal farming.

Welcoming the chief guest, President Droupadi Murmu, the Governor highlighted the economic potential for farmers in the surrounding villages. She said cultivating medicinal plants could enhance farmers’ incomes while promoting the production of safe, natural medicines and earning public goodwill. She proposed that each village specialise in cultivating a specific medicinal plant to maximise benefits.

Addressing the broader healthcare landscape, the Governor emphasised the need to ensure access to treatment for every corner of society. She advocated for the distribution of safe and effective Ayurvedic and homoeopathic medicines through Anganwadi centres, and called on doctors, social workers, and public representatives to support this effort. She also noted that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remain deeply committed to public health.

