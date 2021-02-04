Thousands of farmers have started a ‘Padyatra’ (foot march) from Bulandshahar to the Ghazipur border on Wednesday with water collected from 36 communities (biradri) of 36 villages of the district.

Led by NCR general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Mangeram Tyagi, the ‘Padyatra’ that started from Jakhait village of district Bulandshahr on Wednesday would reach the protest site at Ghazipur border covering a distance of about 80 Kilometers.

When the foot march of farmers started, hundreds of farmers from different villages of the district came forward to participate in it. Farmers carrying water started walking on foot ignoring the extremely cold weather conditions.

Holding the tricolour in their hands, the farmers throughout the yatra raised the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”. As the yatra progressed more and more farmers joined it on its route to Ghazipur border.

The farmers of Bulandshahar decided to go on a Padyatra carrying water from 36 villages as a reaction to the action of the government to disrupt water supply at the protest site of the farmers.

BKU leader Mangeram Tyagi, who is leading the Padyatra, said, “We will take water from our villages to the protesting farmers if the government will stop the water supply.”

Tyagi informed that they are carrying water collected from 36 biradri of 36 villages to Ghazipur while walking on foot. Besides, they are also taking with them essential commodities and food items to support the movement.

“We will strengthen the movement with our presence and will not step back unless the government withdraws the three black farm laws,” averred Tyagi.

The farmers in ‘Padyatra’ took a night halt at village Lalpur in Sikandrabad area of the district and resumed on Thursday morning. A large number of farmers joined the Yatra from here in spite of the cold and cloudy weather and rain.

Rain and cold cannot dampen the spirit of the farmers, said Tyagi adding that it is high time for the government to realise that it has to step back sooner or later.