As part of their nationwide agitation, farmers and labourers would, on March 13, throng the railway lines and agitate there against “corporatisation and privatisation”, informed farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh on Saturday.

Darshan Pal Singh, who is the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson, said, “This is our next move to intensify the ongoing protest”

Pal was present at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway which was blocked by thousands of farmers on Saturday to mark 100 days of the protest which started on November 26, 2020, with an intent to pressurise the Central government to repeal the three new Union farm laws.

While speaking to IANS, Pal shared the helplessness against the crackdown on the farmers’ protest by the Centre, including Internet shutdown and FIRs against those showing sympathy for the farmers’ cause.

“What can we do if such things happen to us? We can only face and resist apart from taking precautions that no anti-national elements infiltrate our agitation,” he said.

The latest in the list of the crackdown is the infamous “toolkit” case which names environmental activists from India such as Disha Ravi and international activists such as Greta Thunberg in the FIRs lodged by the Delhi police.

They were framed under charges of defaming the country after a toolkit was shared by Thunberg from her official Twitter account which mentioned methods to intensify the ongoing farmer protests beyond India.

Marking the 100th day of the farmers’ agitation, the farmers blocked the 135 km long Western Peripheral Expressway also known as KMP Expressway, from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. The event ended peacefully with no reports of violence anywhere.

(With IANS inputs)