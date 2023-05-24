Farmers’ hard work behind UP’s rise as economic superpower: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday credited farmers’ hard work for Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as an economic superpower in the country and said in the last nine years, the nation has seen farmers and labourers becoming the agenda of a government for the first time in its history.

Inaugurating the massive saturation campaign for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana here on Wednesday, Yogi remarked: “A total of 2. 63 crore lakh farmers have joined the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the state and an amount of Rs 55,800 crores has been transferred to the bank accounts of our farmers in Uttar Pradesh under the Yojana so far. Despite this, we heard from some of the farmers that the money is not reaching them. In view of this, the process of Aadhaar authentication is being started on a large scale, so that 100 percent eligible farmers can benefit from this scheme.”

CM Yogi also launched the logo of the ‘Darshan’ portal, which will provide quick benefits of agricultural facilities to the farmers, and started registration of farmers for various grants and services.

Speaking about farmers, he remarked further, “They do not belong to any caste, creed and religion, but are the ones who fulfill the needs of the society with their hard work and feed the country and the world. Due to the hard work of the farmers of UP, today the state is being established as an economic superpower in the country.”

The CM added, “From today, this big campaign is starting in all the 55,000 Gram Panchayats of the state. Technology can be used not just to crackdown on corruption, but also in providing benefits of government’s schemes to the needy. Employees of the Post Office, Agriculture and Revenue Department will join the grand campaign to connect the eligible farmers with the scheme in every village. The initiative will be publicised in every village to benefit all the farmers.”

Yogi further added: “The face of the villages has changed today. Land records have been digitized to a large extent now, ending disputes. Earlier, disputes were a regular affair. Through the PM Swamitva Yojana, property ownership rights have been provided to scores of farmers. So far 56 lakh houses have been made available in UP and by the end of this year, houses will be provided to 1.5 crore families for which the survey work has been completed.”

He asserted, “Today, villages are moving forward with technology aiming for cleanliness with comprehensive improvement. The facility of BC Sakhi Yojana and Village Secretariat is being provided in the villages. Banking facilities have started in villages. One does not need to go elsewhere today to ensure that the money earned from villages is spent on its development alone, or for business purposes, for withdrawing pension or money from accounts. All these facilities are being made available to people through BC Sakhi only. Technology is the need of today and work is going on to take it forward in the villages in a better way.”

While addressing the importance of the event, CM Yogi asserted, “This mega campaign is a grand campaign to pay respect to the farmers. All the organizations associated with this campaign will complete it on a large scale. This will solve the complaints coming from the farmers and I hope that after June 10, no farmer of UP will complain of being denied the benefits of this scheme.”

On this occasion, the Agriculture Minister of the state, Surya Pratap Shahi, State Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, Chairman of Upkar, Captain Vikas Gupta, Deputy Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Dr. Devash Chaturvedi, officials of the Agriculture Department, and farmers from various districts of the state were present.