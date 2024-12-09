Farmers for MSP: SC junks plea against blocking of highways

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest plea seeking direction to immediately clear the blockades of National as well as State Highways in the Punjab and Haryana, and to ensure smooth passage for the general public.

Declining to entertain the PIL, a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Manmohan said the similar matter is already pending before the court and it cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue.

Stating that some initiatives have been taken in the case pending before it, the bench said, “Why are you filing repetitive petitions? We are already examining the larger issue. We have taken some initiatives already and despite that you come here. Don’t file repetitive petitions. Some are filing for publicity interest and some are filing to play to the gallery. We cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue.”

Advertisement

Based in Jalandhar, Gaurav Luthra, who claimed to be a social activist, approached the top court seeking direction to immediately clear the blockade of National as well as State Highways in the Punjab, which he said are “encroached and blocked illegally by alleged (agitating) farmers and farmer unions” at various location in the Punjab.

The PIL had sought direction to the Punjab, Haryana and the Central government to remove restrictions on farmers’ protest and also to ensure that all National Highways and railway tracks are not blocked by the agitating farmers.

It had further sought directions that the States and the Union governments should ensure smooth passage for the general public.

In September, the top court had constituted a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to look into the demands and grievances of farmers agitating at the Shambhu border.