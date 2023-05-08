Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar

Group farmers on Monday broke through Delhi Police barricades to join wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

In a “hurry” to reach the protest site, the farmers “climbed” the barricades, the Delhi Police said.

“A group of farmers were escorted to Jantar Mantar. At entry barricades they were in a hurry to reach the dharna site in which some of them climbed the barricades which fell down & were removed by them. Police team kept the barricades at the back aside to facilitate their entry,” the DCP New Delhi said in a tweet.

“The protestors have reached the dharna site and the meeting is going on peacefully,” the DCP New Delhi said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said in a tweet, “All are requested not to believe in fake news. The protestors at Jantar Mantar are being facilitated. Entry is being regulated through DFMD to ensure safety. Please remain peaceful and abide by the law.”

Farmers from various parts of the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, reached the National Capital under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Sunday to support the grapplers who sitting in protest at the Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding the arrest of WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and his sacking from the post in the light of the allegations of sexual harassment by the wrestlers.

The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won’t move from the spot until they get justice and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars.

The wrestlers had taken out a candle-light march in Delhi on Sunday.

World Championships and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat said on Sunday that a “big call” will be taken by the protesting wrestlers if the WFI president is not arrested by May 21.

“The decision that has been taken in this fight for justice, is that if something is not done by May 21, if our demands (to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) are not met during that period then we will have to take a big call,” said Vinesh to the media.

Vinesh said their demand was to get the WFI president arrested.

On their future in wrestling, Vinesh said, “We will compete. If God presents an opportunity, we will definitely play. We are still trying to train as much as possible during the protests, trying to find time for it and plan our training schedule,” said Vinesh.

On April 23, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR. The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make the findings of the Oversight Committee public.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an ‘oversight committee’ to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches.