“Farmers are our backbone”: Acharya Balkrishna at Patanjali’s orange plant launch

Nagpur took a giant leap in agricultural innovation on Sunday as Patanjali inaugurated Asia’s largest orange processing plant—the Patanjali Mega Food & Herbal Park—at MIHAN. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, were present at the grand launch, alongside Patanjali founders Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.

Celebrating this milestone, Acharya Balkrishna emphasized the critical role of farmers in India’s economy. “#किसान हमारे समाज का महत्वपूर्ण अंग हैं। किसान न केवल भारत की आर्थिक धारा को बनाए रखते हैं, बल्कि हमारी संस्कृति और परंपराओं का हिस्सा भी हैं,” he wrote on social media.

He highlighted how Patanjali’s investment in agricultural innovations is bringing new hope to Vidarbha’s farmers.

Patanjali’s latest venture is more than just a food park—it’s a game-changer for thousands of farmers in the region. With state-of-the-art sorting, grading, and cold storage facilities, the plant will allow farmers to store their oranges and sell them at better prices, eliminating the pressure of immediate sales.

“Vidarbha’s farmers have long suffered from unfair market practices and distress sales,” said Nitin Gadkari. “This initiative ensures they get fair prices, stabilizing their income and preventing agrarian distress.”

Gadkari revealed that while small oranges were previously sold at ₹12 per kg, Patanjali has committed to purchasing them at ₹18 per kg. With the plant’s capacity to process 800 tons of oranges daily, the demand surge is expected to significantly boost orange cultivation in the region.

Highlighting the long-term vision, Swami Ramdev announced that Patanjali has already invested ₹1,000 crore in this facility, with an additional ₹500 crore planned for expansion. He called Nagpur an ideal location—not just for infrastructure, but also for its religious, cultural, and economic significance.

“Unlike most commercial juices, which contain only 10% fruit, 40% sugar, and the rest as additives, Patanjali will produce 100% pure, pesticide-free, preservative-free, and sugar-free orange juice,” Ramdev assured.

The initiative is not just about oranges—it’s about rewriting Vidarbha’s agricultural narrative. The region, unfortunately, has seen thousands of farmer suicides over the years, largely due to financial distress. But leaders at the event were confident that the food park would reverse this trend.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pledged full government support for Patanjali’s mission, hailing it as a “historic step” toward empowering Maharashtra’s farmers.

Acharya Balkrishna echoed this sentiment, noting that the food park would create jobs, increase farmer earnings, and establish a self-reliant agricultural ecosystem. “This project is not just about business; it’s about dignity, prosperity, and hope for the farmers of Vidarbha.”

Nagpur’s Patanjali Food & Herbal Park is expected to catalyze further agricultural and industrial advancements. Experts believe it will not only revolutionize orange farming but also encourage similar ventures for other crops like lemons and sweet limes.

Local MLA Ashish Deshmukh urged Swami Ramdev to cut out middlemen so that farmers receive direct benefits. “This project has already brought smiles to our farmers. The next step should be ensuring that profits go straight into their hands.”