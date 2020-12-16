Sources close to the government have hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led cabinet, on Wednesday, would be discussing changes in the newly enacted farm laws on guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and there is a possibility of exempting Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from the farm laws that have resulted in massive protests by farmers’ unions at various Delhi borders.

It is further reported that the Centre is contemplating various options before making a decision. One of the formulae being suggested is to exempt key states from the farm bills, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and also assuring that the MSP mechanism will continue.

Given the seriousness of the protests, senior government officials are not ruling out an MSP ordinance though it is not officially on the agenda for today’s meeting even as farmers have rejected the government’s offer to make amendments to the new farm laws enacted in September.

The farmers want the laws to be completely repealed and say mere assurances on MSP will not do as farmer leaders on Tuesday said they would make the centre repeal the laws.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, proposed the formation of a committee consisting of representatives from both the government and farmer unions to end the impasse.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian was hearing a petition seeking removal of the farmers from Delhi borders who have been protesting for over three weeks now.

The hearing will continue tomorrow.

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh had met the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar at Krishi Bhavan on Tuesday and welcomed the Farm Acts and said that the Acts will be beneficial for farmers.

However, they submitted a memorandum to the Minister with suggestions regarding the Farm Acts and Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Tomar had thanked the Union leaders for coming out in support of the Farm Acts.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) leaders had suggested that farmers be given the option of going to Civil Courts in case of a dispute. They also suggested that the Panchayat head should be accorded the same importance as the head of the mandi to safeguard the rights of the farmers in small towns and villages. In the case of the Essential Commodities Act, they suggested that it should prevent hoarding and black marketing.