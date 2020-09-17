Amid opposition from ruling NDA’s Punjab ally SAD and other Opposition parties, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the controversial farm Bill that allegedly sought to do away with MSP (Minimum Support Price) and APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee), an allegation denied by the BJP later.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 was taken up for a discussion and later passed by a voice vote. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda addressing a Press conference at the party headquarters accused the Congress party of misleading the farmers over the said Bill’s provisions which he said would only help farmers increase their incomes.

Denying that the provisions of the MSP and Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) revoked, the BJP national president said, “The MSP system was there, is there and will remain in future also.” He also said similarly the APMC would also continue. He said farmers would, however, be free to choose the most profitable market for selling their produce in the country.

In all three farmers’ Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha. These include Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Nadda slammed the Opposition parties for opposing the Bills’ passage. He termed the Bi l ls t ruly reformist and revolutionary. “All three Bills related to the empowerment of the farmers are truly reformist and revolutionary. Farmers will be free to sell their produce in a cooperative market of their choice. By opposing these Bills, the Congress is only disrupting all round development of farmers,” the BJP head charged.

J P Nadda explained that the bills would enable farmers sell their produce in any profitable market without any obstacles. “The farm contract will be on the produce and not the land. The land will always belong to the owner,” he added. He said Congress’ opposition to the Bills was unwarranted as the same party had promised to take similar legislative steps in its 2014 Lok Sabha polls manifesto.

Nadda accused the Congress party of hindering the empowerment of farmers by its opposition to the farm Bills.