BJP is committed to development of Himachal Pradesh: JP Nadda

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda while releasing his party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections on Sunday, said the BJP is committed to the development of the state.

He said: “Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have full confidence and faith that the so-called ‘electoral tradition’ of the state will change and once again the lotus will bloom in Himachal Pradesh.”

The ‘Sankalp Patra’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party is not merely an election manifesto but our roadmap for the development of Himachal Pradesh, he said.

“The BJP is highly committed to bringing equality in our society. We will further empower our youth and our farmers. We will also ensure justice to government employees. Whatever promises we make in our ‘Sankalp Patra,’ we deliver much more than that,” he said.