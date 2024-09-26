Fan who eloped with social media star’s jewellery worth lakhs held from Manali

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for stealing jewellery from a social media influencer on the pretext of clicking pictures, the police said on Thursday. The woman was arrested from Manali, Himachal Pradesh and the stolen jewellery was recovered from her house in Haryana’s Jhajjar, it added.

The police received a complaint from a 32-year-old social media influencer stating that a woman had eloped with his expensive jewellery weighing 100 grams having worth in lakhs. The complainant explained that he met with a female fan on September 18 after a brief chat on social media platform at his office in South Delhi’s Chattarpur. He added that the lady requested for photos and videos with the influencer’s expensive jewellery. Trusting her, the influencer obliged to her demands and while he got busy with his phone, the fan eloped with the ornaments.

Based on this complaint, an FIR under sections of BNS was filed at Police station Mehrauli in South Delhi and an investigation was initiated. The police, through CCTV analysis and details of the social media account, marked the culprit and she was nabbed from Manali. During the interrogation, she revealed that she wanted to live a lavish life so she committed this robbery, the police said.

