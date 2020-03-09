The Saharanpur Police are yet to receive a formal complaint in connection with the alleged suicide by a farmer in Fatehpur of Saharanpur district on Saturday evening.

The farmer was under heavy debt.

Vedpal Singh (50) of Alliwala Village reportedly hanged himself by a tree in front of the branch of a bank in Fatehpur Bhado of Saharanpur district. In his suicide note, Vedpal mentioned the financial crises he had been facing since past some time and charged the bank manager and some private money lenders of his village of harassing him for the repayment of the loans that he had taken from them.

SHO of Fatehpur Police Station Amit Sharma said, “Farmer Vedpal had taken a loan of about Rs two lakh from a bank. Besides, he had also taken money from village money lenders for the marriage of his daughter. Since past some time the bank manager and the money lenders were mounting pressure on him to repay the loan. Vedpal had mentioned this as a reason for committing suicide.

A distressed Vedpal hung himself by a tree in the front of the bank’s branch on Saturday evening. A passerby informed the police and his family members of the incident. The police sent the body for post-mortem after which it was handed over to the family.

The body was cremated on Sunday and the family is yet to register a complaint in this regard said the SSHO. Sub Divisional Magistrate of Behat Devendra Pandey also visited the bereaved family and consoled them.