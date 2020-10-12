The family of the 20-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang raped and murdered in Hathras will appear before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday amid tight security.

As per the reports, the family has left for state capital from Hathras in the morning.

“I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. The district magistrate and superintendent of police are also accompanying us,” Anjali Ganwar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, was quoted as saying by news news agency ANI.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh had ordered the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief and an additional director general of police to appear before the court.

The bench also ordered Hathras district magistrate and superintendent of police to appear to brief the court, including the ongoing probe into it.

“The incidents which took place after the death of the victim on September 29, 2020, leading up to her cremation, as alleged, have shocked our conscience. Therefore, we are taking suo moto cognizance of the same,” the court had said in its order.