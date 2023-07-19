Family of 4 including six-month old child burnt to death in Jodhpur

Four members of a family, including a six-month-old baby girl, were murdered Tuesday night, and their bodies burnt on fire in the courtyard of their home in a village in Rajasthan’s Osian, approximately 50 kilometers from Jodhpur. According to authorities, a 19-year-old guy who is related to the family is suspected of carrying out the murders and has been detained.

The horrible act has prompted the Opposition BJP to launch a stinging attack on the Ashok Gehlot government months before the Assembly elections. The BJP further emphasized that the incident occurred in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister’s home district.

When neighbours noticed smoke coming from Punaram’s (55) home, they called the cops. When they entered the house, they discovered the burnt bodies of Punaram, his wife Bhanwri (50), and daughter-in-law Dhapu in the courtyard. A horrible black lump lay next Dhapu’s body – the remains of her six-month-old daughter.

According to what has been learned, the family’s primary source of income was farming.

According to police, the attacker appeared to have murdered the four by slicing their throats before dragging their bodies to the courtyard and setting them on fire. The deaths could be the result of personal animosity, authorities said, adding that they are looking into every possibility.

A forensic team has set up camp at the crime scene, and top district officials, including Collector Himanshu Gupta and Jodhpur Rural Police Chief Dharmendra Singh, are keeping an eye on the situation.

The BJP attacked the Ashok Gehlot administration over the Jodhpur incident. The state BJP unit highlighted concerns about the state’s law and order situation. “If this is the state of law and order in the Chief Minister’s home district, what will be the condition elsewhere?” the state BJP tweeted.

जोधपुर जो मुख्यमंत्री जी का गृह जिला है, वहां 3 दिन पहले एक महिला के साथ गैंगरेप हुआ, वो अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए इधर उधर दौड़ती रही। लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री जी उसे cover up करने के लिए कहते हैं कि ये तो किसी और विचारधारा के लोग हैं। – श्री @arjunrammeghwal , केंद्रीय मंत्री pic.twitter.com/f0Ytk7tXJj — BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) July 19, 2023

Arjun Ram Meghwal, an MP from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, claimed that 17 rapes and seven killings have been reported in Rajasthan every day since the Congress party gained control.

Mr Gehlot, according to Mr Meghwal, bears sole responsibility for Rajasthan’s law and order crisis. “He continues to claim that legislators saved my government. “MLAs have now become all-powerful, and whatever they want happens,” he explained.

The Union Minister was referring to Sachin Pilot’s 2020 insurrection, which nearly brought down the Ashok Gehlot government.