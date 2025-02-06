‘Family first’ is Congress model of politics: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday came down heavily on the Congress, alleging that it had prepared a model of politics which was a mixture of lies, deception, corruption, nepotism and appeasement.

‘Family First’ is paramount in the Congress model. Therefore, their policies, customs, speech and behavior have been devoted to managing that one thing only,” Modi said during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister said he is grateful to the nation for choosing the BJP-led NDA government to serve for the third time.

“The people of India have tested our policy of progress and have seen us deliver on the promises. We have constantly worked with the ideal of ‘Nation First’,” Modi asserted.

In a sharp attack at the grand old party, the Prime Minister said expecting ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ from Congress will be a huge mistake.

“A lot has been said about ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ here. I don’t understand why people are fretting over this. It is a shared responsibility of everyone and the people of India have chosen us for exactly this. However, to expect the Congress to understand this slogan and how it works would be a major mistake. The entire party is dedicated to just one family and thus, for it to work with the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is impossible,” Modi said.

“‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’ is the responsibility of all of us. That’s why the country has given all of us an opportunity to sit here,” the Prime Minister said.

Hitting out at the past Congress governments, the Prime Minister said for five-six decades, there was no alternate model for the nation.

“Post 2014, the nation has got an alternate model of governance. This new model isn’t focused on appeasement, but on satisfaction,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of “hatred and anger” towards BR Ambedkar and said they were raising the slogan of ‘Jai Bhim’ due to compulsion.

Modi alleged that Congress did all to defeat Ambedkar in elections due to its “hatred”.

He said Congress did not confer Bharat Ratna on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“It is well documented how much anger and hatred Congress had towards Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They felt irritated with his words. Due to this anger, they did everything to defeat Babasaheb in the two elections (1952, 1954) . They did not consider Babasaheb worthy of the Bharat Ratna. Today due to compulsions they are having to raise the slogan of ‘Jai Bhim’. Congress is expert in changing colours. This can be clearly seen,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of destabalising elected governments when it was in power at the Centre.

He alleged that a reason for the “present condition” of Congress is that rather than trying to improve its own position, it is busy impeding progress of others.

“Congress destabilised the governments. Because their motto remains, ‘Dusre ki lakeer chhoti karo (to limit others)’. This is why Congress’ condition is like this. The country’s grand-old party, connected with the freedom struggle, and this is their plight? Aap apni lakeer lambi karne main mehnat kijiye to kabhi na kabhi desh apko bhi ye 10 meter dur yahan ane ka avsar degi [If they would have thought about themselves, they would get a chance to sit on the ruling side (in the Parliament)],” PM Modi said.

Modi also said attempts were being made to spread “caste poison” in the society.

“Today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society…For many years, OBC MPs from all parties have been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel,” PM Modi said.

Calling the ‘Emergency’ a measure to pamper the arrogance of the royal family of the Congress, Modi recalled the attacks on freedom of speech and imposition of ‘Emergency’, besides the draconian steps taken against actors, singers, poets and lyricists who refused to back the government during the dark days.

He highlighted how the Congress government during the ‘Emergency’ persecuted singer Kishore Kumar and actors Dev Anand and Balraj Sahni who refused to support it during that dark phase.

The Prime Minister also attacked the Congress government under first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for imposing restrictions on freedom of the press while taking pride as a democrat.

Citing how during the ‘Emergency’ MPs like George Fernandes were handcuffed and chained, PM Modi said that the Congress government then turned the entire nation into a jail for pampering the arrogance of the royal family of the Congress.

Taking to poems to make the atmosphere in the House, the PM recited a few couplets.

“Tamasha karne walon ka kya khabar, humney kitne tufano ko par kar diya jalaya hai,” (Those involved in gimmickry don’t realise the sacrifices we have made to light up the lamp), said the PM in a poetic response to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s new-found love for poetic debates.

Highlighting the frustration during the Emergency, he recalled poet Neeraj’s lines and said, “Hai bahut andhiara, ab suraj nikalna chahiye, jis tarah se bhi ho, yeh mausam badalna chahiye.” (The sun must rise to end the darkness, the weather should change for the good).