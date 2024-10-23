Families of fallen soldiers honoured on Shaurya Diwas

In observance of ‘Shaurya Diwas’, the Infantry Directorate hosted a two-day ‘Veer Nari Samman Samaroh, here. The event honoured four Veer Matas and 21 Veer Naris representing 25 brave soldiers from 13 Infantry Regiments who made the ultimate sacrifice in the past year.

Among the attendees were the wives of Col Manpreet Singh, KC, SM, Maj Ashish Dhonchak, SC, SM, and Sep Pradeep Singh, SC of 19 RR (SIKH LI), as well as the mother of Capt Shubham Gupta, SM, 9 PARA (SF), and Rfn Ravi Kumar, KC of 11 JAK LI.

During the event, officers from DIAV, ECHS, AWPO, AWES, and the OIC Veer Nari Committee briefed the Veer Naris upon their arrival, allowing for one-on-one interactions where concerns were shared and resolutions discussed. The Veer Naris also paid their respects at the National War Memorial, laying floral tributes in honor of the fallen.

The culmination of the event took place at the Manekshaw Centre, where Mrs. Sunita Dwivedi, President of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), along with other AWWA functionaries and the wives of senior army officers, engaged with the Veer Naris and Veer Matas. Mrs. Dwivedi addressed the gathering, offering words of encouragement and honoring the participants for their bravery and sacrifice.