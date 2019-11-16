Union Minister Prakash Javadekar scolded fake news to be the bigger menace than the paid news on Saturday while speaking at an event organized by the Press Council of India.

The event was organized to observe the National Press Day and confer National Awards for Excellence in Journalism.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister also asked the journalists to introspect about the ways to deal with it. He further discussed the issue of lynching and ho only one kind of lynching was being talked about.

“Fake news was circulated about child kidnappers and it claimed 20 lives. When there is a discussion about lynching, only one lynching is talked about but these 20 people also died due to lynching. That is not talked about,” he said.

Speaking about how the fake news gets viral he said even the tweet is deleted, it stays somehow.

“Press freedom has to be responsible for freedom. We need responsible freedom. Reporters need to introspect. Fake news has more TRPs,” he said.

He also spoke about how press freedom was curbed during the British rule in Emergency in 1975. Further, he said that as an RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad student activist at the time of emergency he fought for the press freedom and even went to jail for it.