Fadnavis to be Maharashtra CM: Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar stated here on Monday that Devendra Fadnavis would be the Maharashtra chief minister.

He said, “The decision will be taken during a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party scheduled on Wednesday. The BJP does not intend to spring any surprises.”

Mungantiwar claimed that Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not averse to the decision. “If someone has made demands, it does not mean he is angry. Shinde will be respected and, I think, he will be part of the Mahayuti government,” Mungantiwar said.

Incidentally, Mungantiwar is the second political leader to predict Fadnavis’ elevation as the chief minister of Maharashtra after Shinde-led Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat, who too made a similar prediction.

Shirsat, the MLA from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (West) had said, “Eknath Shinde has said in a press conference that the Mahayuti government would be formed. He also stated that he won’t be a hindrance and that he did not have any demand.”

Shirsat, while dismissing the claims of discord within the alliance, acknowledged that clarity was still needed regarding cabinet portfolios in the soon-to-be-formed government. “There are no differences in the Mahayuti. I believe there will be a meeting between Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar to discuss portfolios and all confusion will be resolved soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shinde, who was scheduled to hold a meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs led by him on Monday, cancelled the meeting as his doctor is said to have advised him to rest. Another meeting scheduled between Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Monday was also cancelled. As a result, Shinde remained at his residence in Thane.

However, hectic lobbying for ministerial posts went on at the posh Malabar Hill residence of Devendra Fadnavis located in South Mumbai since Monday noon. BJP leaders seen at the residence of Fadnavis included Chandrakant Patil, Rahul Narvekar, Girish Mahajan, and Madhuri Misal.

It is learnt that the Maharashtra BJP Legislature Party will meet on Wednesday (December 4) to elect its leader, who will serve as the state’s next chief minister. As things stand, Fadnavis remains the frontrunner to the top post.

Accordingly, all BJP MLAs have been instructed to be in Mumbai by Tuesday (December 3) afternoon for the legislature party meeting. After the BJP Legislature Party elects its leader, who is widely expected to be Fadnavis, the leaders of the BJP-backed Mahayuti alliance are expected to announce it officially before meeting Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

The oath-taking ceremony of the BJP-dominated Mahayuti government is scheduled at 5 pm evening on Thursday, December 5, at the historic Azad Maidan ground in Mumbai, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to attend the event.