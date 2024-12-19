Fadnavis takes on Opposition in his first Assembly speech

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made his first speech on Thursday, the fourth day of the six-day winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, in Nagpur.

Addressing the assembly, he said, “The people of the state have given a good mandate. We were really happy when we got the mandate, but now that joy has faded since we have become aware of our responsibility. Because when such a big mandate is received, the mandate brings responsibilities. It raises the expectations of the people. So, it is our responsibility to fulfill those expectations. Therefore, we will fully utilise our potential”.

“During the last five years, the way I and my family were targeted personally, from morning to evening, six to seven people would talk only about me, but thanks to them, people developed sympathy for me, after they saw my work for five years. I worked for the welfare of all people, regardless of caste or religion and this election has shown that caste is not so much in the minds of the people as much as it is in the minds of politicians,” Fadnavis said.

“Those who tried to polarise others were destroyed, as society united and everyone voted for the Mahayuti. In the last 30 years, no one got 50 per cent of votes, which the Mahayuti managed to get. I had said that I am a modern Abhimanyu, that I can break the Chakravyuh (maze). There were attempts to create a maze from all four sides of me, but I am standing here today after breaking it. The credit for this is not mine. It belongs to my party and to the colleagues who work with me,” he said.

“I want to assure everybody that no scheme will be ended. The December installment of the Laadki Bahin Yojana will be deposited in the accounts of our beloved sisters as soon as this assembly session ends. There are no new norms, but some people have opened four Laadki Bahin Yojana accounts each. If anyone takes undue advantage of this scheme, it is our responsibility to stop them. We will fulfill the promises made to farmers, youth and the underprivileged,” Fadnavis said.

Resorting to humour, the chief minister said, “(Ajit Pawar) Dada, people call you the permanent deputy chief minister, but I wish you all the very best. You must become the chief minister of Maharashtra one day”.

Fadnavis also referred to a video clip gone viral on social media immediately after the 2024 Maharashtra assembly results were announced and it was reported that there are three contenders for the post of the Maharashtra chief minister.

“After the results of the assembly elections were announced, a decision on who would be the chief minister of the Mahayuti could not be taken soon. That was when a video which had gone viral on social media in which a woman was heard saying–make all three of them chief ministers and give each of them an 8-hour shift. So, that is what we have done and divided 8-hour shifts between us. From 8 am to 4 pm, it is Dada’s (Ajit Pawar’s) shift, because he is ready at 6 am. From 4 pm to 12 pm it is my shift, while from 12 pm to 8 am, it is Eknath Shinde’s shift,” Fadnavis said, even as all the members present in the house burst into peals of laughter.