Fadnavis meets Shinde but remains tightlipped on govt formation

Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP’s frontrunner for chief minister’s post in Maharashtra, met Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai late on Tuesday evening.

The development came after it became known that Shinde had agreed to be one of the two deputy CMs.

On Monday, Fadnavis confidante and BJP leader Girish Mahajan met Eknath Shinde shortly after Shinde finished his health check-ups at Jupiter Hospital at Thane in the afternoon and reached his official residence ‘Varsha’ in South Mumbai a few hours later.

There was a closed-door discussion for half an hour between Mahajan and Shinde. After the meeting, they went straight to ‘Sagar’, the bungalow of Devendra Fadnavis at South Mumbai.

Shortly after Girish Mahajan met Fadnavis, the latter went to Shinde’s official residence ‘Varsha’ to meet him. However, what they discussed is not known but a face-to-face discussion about the control of the contentious Home Ministry has been on the agenda for quite some time.

The Monday meeting finally happened after being cancelled a couple of times.