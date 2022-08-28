J&K Govt cancels recruitment of FAAs, JEs, orders CBI probe

Following reports of irregularities in selections by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), the UT government on Sunday cancelled the recruitment of Financial Accounts Assistants (FAAs) and Junior Engineers (Civil).

The government has also recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

An official spokesman said that the FAAs and JE-Civil recruitment by JKSSB has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process.

The government assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared and there won’t be any compromise on merit. The fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE-Civil will start soon.

It is worth mentioning that the selection of Sub-Inspectors of police by JKSSB was also recently scrapped by the government and a CBI probe was ordered into allegations of large-scale irregularities in the process.

This is the first time that the JKSSB has landed into allegations of irregularities in selections. The government has already transferred the administrative staff of JKSSB and is likely to replace the members also.