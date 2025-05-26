‘Eyes on Target’: Indian Army releases first visuals of ‘Operation Sindoor’ command room

As India’s fight against terrorism intensifies under the ongoing ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian Army has released the first visuals from the Integrated Headquarters Operations Room, capturing the high-level coordination as the operation unfolded on the night of May 6–7.

The images were published in the Indian Army’s monthly magazine Baatcheet and bear time stamps showing key moments of the operation.

Advertisement

The photographs feature top military leadership—Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Army Vice Chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, and Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, closely monitoring the mission in real time from the Operations Room.

Advertisement

The pictures, taken at 1:05 am on May 7, depict the tri-service chiefs and senior officers in synchronized action during the high-stakes mission. A caption under the photo collage read: ‘Eyes on Target – Planning – Execution – Mission Accomplished.’ The magazine also credited personnel involved in designing the official logo of Operation Sindoor.

According to Baatcheet, the Indian Army Air Defence (AAD) deployed an array of systems including L-70 and ZU-23 guns, OSA-AK combat vehicles, and MRSAM (Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile) and Akash systems to neutralize nearly 300 Pakistani drones during the operation.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 Indian tourists were killed. In response, Indian forces targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strike targeted key terror hubs of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The targeted locations included Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur (JeM),

Markaz Taiba, Muridke (LeT),

Sarjal, Tehra Kalan (JeM),

Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot (HM),

Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala (LeT),

Markaz Abbas, Kotli (JeM),

Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli (HM),

Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad (LeT), and Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad (JeM).

As previously reported, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes on two targets—Muridke and Bahawalpur, both in Pakistan—while the Indian Army used loitering munitions and drones to destroy seven additional targets, including Sawai Nalla (PoJK), Syedna Bilal (PoJK), Kotli Abbas (PoJK), Sarjal (Pakistan), Kotli Gulpur (PoJK), Bhimber (PoJK), and Mehmoona Joya (Pakistan).

The successful execution of Operation Sindoor highlights the real-time tri-service coordination and India’s growing capability in precision strikes against cross-border terrorism infrastructure.