Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his grief over the death of 24 migrants, returning to their natives, in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. He also added that the state government is involved in relief work in connection with the incident.

“The road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya is extremely tragic. The government is promptly involved in the relief work. I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as wish the injured a speedy recovery,” PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted his condolences.

Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic road accident in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. Local administration is making all efforts to help those affected. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families and with those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2020

Defence minister Rajnath Singh condoled the killing of the migrants and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

“I express my condolences to the families of those who died in Auraiya. Also the workers who were injured in the accident,” tweeted Singh.

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में हुए सड़क हादसे में कई श्रमिकों की मृत्यु के बारे में जानकर अत्यंत दुख हुआ है।इस दुर्घटना में जिन लोगों की जान गई है, मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं।साथ ही दुर्घटना में घायल हुए मज़दूरों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 16, 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda condoled the death of migrant labourers and requested all party members to help the families of victims those injured in the accident.

यूपी के औरेया में सड़क हादसे में 23 मज़दूरों के असामयिक निधन की खबर से मन विचलित है। मेरा सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से अनुरोध है की राहत कार्य में प्रशासन का पूर्ण सहयोग करे।

मेरी संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ है। ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 16, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet today expressed grief over the tragic incident and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

उतर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क हादसे में 24 मजदूरों की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं।मृतकों के परिवारों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she extremely saddened to hear of the tragic road accident.

Extremely saddened to hear of the tragic road accident in #Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the migrant brothers and sisters who have lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace. Praying for recovery of those injured. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 16, 2020

Several other political leaders also condoled the death of the 24 migrant labourers.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the migrant labourers who lost their lives in the road accident in Auraiya district’s Mihauli region.

As many as 24 labourers were killed and at least 15 injured when the truck they were travelling in collided with another at around 3 am on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

The migrant workers were on their way to their native places in different states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to the police, the incident happened in Mihauli area between 3.00 am and 3.30 am when a trailer truck coming from Rajasthan, carrying around 50 labourers, collided with a DCM van which was coming from Delhi.

Most of the migrant labourers belonged to Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the migrant workers who were killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered from major injures.

On May 14, as many as eight migrant workers were killed and nearly 50 others injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Guna town in Madhya Pradesh.

In another major incident, 16 migrants, who were sleeping on the railway tracks while returning to their native places in Madhya Pradesh amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, were crushed to death after they were run over by a goods train between Maharashtra’s Jalna and Aurangabad on May 8.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, thousands of daily wagers and other migrants have undertaken epic journeys to reach home — walking, cycling and hitching rides when they could — in the absence of any public transport.

The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, was first extended till April 14, then till May 3 and finally till May 17 with a few relaxations built in.