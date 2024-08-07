Extremely distressing: Kharge on Phogat’s disqualification from Olympics

Describing the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics as extremely distressing, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the government should appeal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to review the decision.

In his reaction to the development on Wednesday, Kharge wrote in a post on X, “India’s pride, Vinesh Phogat, defeated world champions but has been disqualified due to technical reasons.”

“She went through a lot. From protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics. It is extremely distressing of what she must be going through,” he added.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said the government should make all efforts to ensure justice for the champion. “We are with you Vinesh Phogat and our prayers are with you. Your courage is forever inspiring. We believe that you will return to the ring with greater determination,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “It is unfortunate that India’s pride Vinesh Phogat, who reached the final by defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds.”

“We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the country’s daughter,” he added.

He said he was confident that Vinesh would return to the arena even stronger. “You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength,” he wrote on social media.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “In this difficult time, crores of countrymen are standing with you (Vinesh Phogat) with the same enthusiasm as they were during the entire competition.”

Heaping praise on Phogat, Vadra wrote on X, “The position you have reached through your tireless hardwork fighting all the challenges was not easy. This incredible journey of yours has given strength to millions of dreams.”

Talking to reporters, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, “We are seeking clarification from the government on what exactly has happened. This is a very sad moment for us, but we are extremely proud of her (Vinesh Phogat). The whole country is proud of her. The country would like to hear the government’s statement.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a post on X, wrote, “The conspiracy hatched against Vinesh Phogat will be exposed one day. This is a black day in sports history.”

Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of the crucial women’s 50 kg final.