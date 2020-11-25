India has demonstrated a consistent increase in the COVID-19 testing infrastructure since Jan 2020 resulting in an exponential increase in its testing numbers.

With 11,59,032 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests are nearing 13.5 crore (13,48,41,307).

Comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. The progressive decline in national cumulative positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained. The cumulative positivity rate has been steadily falling and has touched 6.84% today.

The declining trend of cumulative positivity rate is a testimony of the wide expansion of the country’s testing facilities.

The daily positivity rate stands at 3.83% as of today.

Sustained and progressive expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 2,138 testing labs in the country including 1167 Government laboratories and 971 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

As a result of this, tests per million per day in India is five times more than the WHO standard.

India’s present active caseload (4,44,746) is 4.82% of the total Positive Cases and has been sustained below the 5% mark.

The Recovery Rate continues to be above 93% as 93.72% of all cases have recovered as of date. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 37,816 new recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 86,42,771.

The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 81,98,025.

77.53% of the new recoveries are contributed by ten States/UTs.

Kerala leads the tally with 5,149 persons recovering from COVID. Delhi reported 4,943 recoveries, while Maharashtra registered another 4,086 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

44,376 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 76.51% of the new cases. Delhi has reported the highest with 6,224 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 5,439 new cases while Kerala reported 5,420 daily cases yesterday.

74.22% of the 481 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in Ten States/UTs.

Delhi with 109 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. West Bengal saw a fatality count of 49 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33 deaths.