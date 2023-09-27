Explosion in Anantnag injures eight labourers

On Wednesday, a mysterious explosion in South Kashmir’s Anantnag left eight laborers injured. The individuals, who suffered burns, are in stable condition and receiving treatment at the hospital, according to the police.

Although the Kashmir Police have launched an investigation into the explosion, they have ruled out any terrorist involvement in the incident.

Providing further details, the police explained that the explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, which was located near a portable generator and a tin can of oil being transported by laborers in a load carrier at Larkipora Anantnag. As a result of the blast, eight laborers sustained burn injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment.