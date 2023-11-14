Experts emphasize need for awareness in tackling addiction

Renowned experts from various fields came together to address the pressing global issue of addiction, offering holistic solutions that promise a path to wellness.

The Continuing Medical Educational (CME) programme titled ‘International Strategies for Best Practices in De-addiction’ highlighted the pressing need for comprehensive global strategies to combat addiction in all its forms.

The CME was organised by Asian Coalition for Health Empowerment (ACHE) in association with Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital here.

Setting the stage by emphasising the gravity of addiction, Prof M Wali, a Padma Shri awardee and senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, further delved into addiction’s prevalence. He extended the conversation to emerging concerns such as snake venom addiction, highlighting the role of depression, loneliness, and stress as underlying factors.

Prof Wali advocated for heart health through dietary enhancements, yoga practice, meditation, and eliminating the “three whites” from our diets. The captivating highlight of his presentation was a unique demonstration of medical aid via drone delivery. Prof Wali’s insights offer a holistic approach to address addiction by emphasising the significance of mental well-being and a balanced lifestyle.

Anil Chaturvedi, a distinguished medical adviser at ACHE and a recipient of the Dr B C Roy National Award for ‘Eminent Person-Literature’, emphasized the need for awareness and international collaboration in tackling addiction.

Citing alarming statistics from the World Health Organization, Chaturvedi stressed the urgency of addressing addiction to substances such as drugs, alcohol, and tobacco, as well as emerging concerns like smartphone addiction.

He highlighted positive trends observed in countries like Sweden, the UK, and Japan, and called for comprehensive international strategies to achieve the goal of healthier lives.

Jugal Kishore, Director Professor of Community Medicine at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, said, “In our pursuit of addressing addiction in all its forms, it is vital to recognise the early vulnerabilities and factors contributing to substance misuse.”

“It is crucial to understand that addiction often takes root during adolescence, and the key to prevention lies in early intervention. We must unite to foster healthier lives and well-being, starting from the formative years,” he added.

The CME witnessed a coming together of luminaries from various fields, emphasising the urgent need for comprehensive international strategies to combat addiction’s pervasive consequences.

Their collective message calls for a united front in establishing holistic de-addiction approaches, engaging governments, healthcare professionals, communities, and individuals in creating a healthier and more sustainable world, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3).