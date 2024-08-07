Experts call for creating a circular economy for waste

Collaboration among stakeholders is key to building a sustainable waste management system that tackles both plastic and wet waste, say experts.

By recognising waste as a valuable resource and fostering sustainable practices, a roundtable was held which highlighted the unique allure of the plastics industry in India, given its ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

It further highlighted that progressive strides in sustainable packaging materials, recycling technologies, and advancements in biodegradable polymers are ushering in a positive transformation within the sector.

Industry leaders and professionals discussed plastic recycling during the roundtable themed ‘Circular Economy for Plastics – Challenges and Opportunities in India’ and proposed various solutions, including empowering waste pickers, creating a circular economy for waste, and fostering local innovations.

The roundtable was held here for the upcoming Plastics Recycling Show India 2024, which will be held in Mumbai from December 4 to 6 at NESCO, and was attended by Deepanshi Gandherva, Business Development Officer, Indian

Pollution Control Association (IPCA), Indumathi, Operator of Ward 150, Dry Waste Collection Centre (DWCC), Bellandur in Bengaluru, Manoj Gupta, Lead Sustainability, Plastics Experts, Taher Patrawala, Managing Director, Media Fusion and others.

“We urgently need to integrate waste pickers into the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, providing them with capacity building, training, and technological support. By empowering waste pickers, we can unlock efficient waste management solutions and mitigate environmental harm. We call upon stakeholders to join us in driving this critical change,” Indumathi said.

With India’s Waste Management market projected to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2023 to USD 21.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50 per cent during 2024 – 2032, the roundtable aimed to address critical issues and explore opportunities within this dynamic and rapidly evolving sector.