Expelled KPCC digital media convener to be Left-backed independent candidate for Palakkad bypoll

Dr. P Sarin, who was expelled from Congress for anti-party activities on Thursday, is set to become the CPI-M-led LDF candidate for the Palakkad Assembly bypoll.

Denied a party ticket by Congress, Sarin reached out to the CPI-M, which agreed to field him in Palakkad as a Left-backed independent candidate

The Palakkad District Secretariat of the CPI-M, on Friday, unanimously approved Sarin’s name for the Palakkad bypoll. However, the party symbol won’t be allotted to him. He will fight the election as a Left-backed independent candidate. The decision of the party’s district secretariat was sent for approval to the state committee. Sarin’s candidature will be announced after its approval.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran expelled Dr. Sarin from the party soon after he publicly voiced his discontent with the party leadership, including opposition leader V D Satheesan at a press conference in Palakkad over the Congress decision to field Youth Congress state president Rahul Makkoottathil as the candidate for the Palakkad bypoll.

Sarin, who was the former KPCC digital media convener, received a grand reception at the CPI-M Palakkad district committee office on Friday.

“I was a Leftist within Congress so far, now I will be a Congressman within the CPI-M,” Sarin remarked.