We expect China to work with us for early resolution of issues along LAC: MEA

India today said it expected China to work with New Delhi towards an early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols in the interest of peace and tranquility.

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was China’s provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts by it to alter status quo in contravention of all bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquility along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

It was in response to Chinese actions, that Indian armed forces had to make appropriate counter deployments in these areas to ensure that India’s security interests were fully protected, he said.

The spokesperson said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also clearly told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Tajikistan last month that China had violated the bilateral agreements, resulting in the ongoing tensions in the border areas.