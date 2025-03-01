Exercise Desert Hunt 2025: Indian Tri-Service Special Forces conduct high-intensity combat drills

In a significant display of joint military preparedness, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted Exercise Desert Hunt 2025 at Air Force Station Jodhpur, recently. The integrated Tri-Service Special Forces exercise witnessed participation from the Indian Army’s Para (Special Forces), the Indian Navy’s Marine Commandos (MARCOS), and the Indian Air Force’s Garud (Special Forces), working together in a simulated combat environment.

The exercise focused on enhancing interoperability, coordination, and synergy among India’s elite Special Forces units, ensuring a swift and effective response to emerging security challenges. Key drills included airborne insertion, precision strikes, hostage rescue operations, counter-terrorism missions, combat free fall operations, and urban warfare scenarios.

Each phase of the exercise tested the combat readiness of the forces under realistic battlefield conditions, ensuring they are prepared for multi-domain operations.

Senior military officials closely supervised the operations, validating joint doctrines and emphasising the need for seamless inter-service cooperation. Exercise Desert Hunt 2025 reaffirmed the Indian Armed Forces’ commitment to strengthening national security through unified and synchronised military strategies.

This joint exercise underscores India’s growing emphasis on integrated warfare capabilities, ensuring its elite forces remain combat-ready for modern security challenges.