Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim on Delhi court’s decision on Tuesday expressed her satisfaction and said that execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country.

“My daughter got justice, execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system,” said Asha Devi.

“This judgment will reinforce people’s faith in the judiciary. My daughter will get justice, daughters of the country will get justice,” she added.

Ending the 7-year wait for justice, a Delhi court on issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case on Tuesday late afternoon.

Akshay Thakur Singh, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma, who were found guilty in the rape and murder of a Delhi medical student, will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

Welcoming the court’s decision, Nirbhaya’s father Badrinath Singh said, “I am happy with the court’s decision. The decision will instill feat in people who commit such crimes.”

A prime voice of women in country, Swati Maliwal, Delhi Commission for Women Chief also welcomed the court’s decision and termed it as a victory for all rape victims in the country. “It is a win for all the Nirbhayas living in this country. I salute Nirbhaya’s parents who fought for seven long years.”

Perhaps, she also raised question on the delay in justice and said, “Why has it taken seven years to punish these people? Why can’t this time period be reduced?”

Congress leader Sushmita Dev on the decision said, “In open and shut case like Nirbhaya’s, if it takes seven years then what happens in other cases where evidence is not clear?”

“It calls for introspection for political class and legal community to see where are problems and why should it take so long,” she added.

Right after the rapists were sentenced to death, Nirbhaya’s parents have been demanding its speedy implementation.

Review petitions have already been turned down by the Supreme Court from three convicts. Mercy petition from a fourth youth has also been turned down by the court.