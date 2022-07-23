Excise scam: Delhi LG seeks detailed from chief secretary

Taking serious note of the gross violations and deliberate lapses in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, that came to the fore in the Chief Secretary’s report to the LG and CM under Rule 57 of ToBR, Lt. Governor V K Saxena has asked the Chief Secretary, GNCTD to submit a detailed report about the role played by officers and civil servants in the entire matter.

He said, “It is the duty of the officers to highlight, flag and bring to the notice of the Chief Secretary/Competent Authority, any irregularities taking place under their watch.

However, with the records available so far, it is more than evident that not only did certain officers, posted on certain positions, ignored and facilitated decisions that were in complete violation of the GNCTD, Act, 1991, Transaction of Business Rules, 1993, Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, but prima facie acted as proactive conduits in formulating and implementing illegal orders solely at the behest of the Minister In-charge, Manish Sisodia.”

The LG has sought inter-alia, a comprehensive report of activities, dealings and scrutiny of files thereof and details of the role played by officers if any, thereto. “Appropriate action as per law will be taken against such officers once the report is submitted and examined,” he said.

The aim should be to achieve and establish total and bi-partisan probity, transparency and corruption free administration, the LG has underlined.